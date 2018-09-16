LFA 49 Results & Highlights: Sean Brady Wins the Battle of the Undefeateds

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 16, 2018
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LFA 49 saw the promotion land at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Friday, where undefeated up-and-comers Sean Brady and Gilbert Urbina battled it out in the main event.

At the end of the night, it was Brady whose record remained unblemished, taking out Urbina at the three-minute mark of round three. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Jonavin Webb took a unanimous nod over former WWE Tough Enough wrestler Tanner Saraceno.

Legacy Fighting Alliance makes a quick turnaround, returning to Minnesota for its historic 50th event. The main event of LFA 50 will feature a middleweight title fight when two-time LFA title challenger Brendan “All In” Allen faces top undefeated prospect “The Amazing” Tim Hiley for the vacant strap. LFA 50 – Allen vs. Hiley takes place Friday, Sept. 21, at the new Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake, Minn.

LFA 49: Brady vs. Urbina Results

  • Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Sean Brady (9-0) defeated Gilbert Urbina (5-1) via unanimous decision (30-27. 30-27. 30-27).
  • Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Jonavin Webb (11-2, 1 NC) defeated Tanner Saraceno (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Featherweight Fight – Andy Main (12-3-1, 1 NC) defeated Saul Almeida (19-10, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • 175-pound Catchweight Fight – Stephen Regman (9-3) knocked out Wilfredo Santiago (9-6) at 4:34 in round one.
    Featherweight Fight – John De Jesus (10-6) defeated Adi Alic (7-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
  • Bantamweight Fight – Ahmet Kayretli (8-2, 1 NC) defeated Andrew Salas (5-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • 160-pound Catchweight Fight – Dakota Bush (5-1) submitted Patrick Rivera (2-2) with a rear naked choke at 4:49 in round three.

(Photo courtesy Legacy Fighting Alliance / Vincent Villafane)

               

