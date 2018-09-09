LFA 48 Results & Highlights: Raufeon Stots Pummels Ryan Lilley for the Finish

LFA 48 saw a number of bouts go to the judges, but it ended with a fierce finish. Raufeon Stots dominated Ryan Lilley and put him away three minutes into the third round of their main event, as LFA returned to its roots in Kearney, Neb.

A pair of welterweight duels tops LFA 49, when the promotion visits Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September. It will be the LFA’s first trip to the northeast.

The main event of LFA 49 will feature a welterweight showdown when Sean Brady meets Gilbert Urbina in a battle of undefeated prospects. LFA 49: Brady vs. Urbina takes place Friday, Sept. 14 at the Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

LFA 48: Stots vs. Lilley Results

Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Raufeon Stots (10-1) defeated Ryan Lilley (9-4) via TKO at 3:00 in round three.

Co-Main Event – Flyweight Fight – Brandon Royval (8-3) defeated Charles Johnson (7-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Welterweight Fight – Calen Born (6-0) defeated Kassius Kayne (12-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Bantamweight Fight – Ryan Macdonald (10-0) submitted Trevor Ward (6-5) at 2:06 in round two.

Featherweight Fight – Kevin Croom (19-10) defeated Darrick Minner (21-9) via TKO at 2:10 in round two.

Welterweight Fight – Austin Jones (6-4) defeated Duane Johnson (4-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Welterweight Fight – Brock Smith (3-0) defeated Joe Boerschig (5-2 via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

(Photo courtesy Legacy Fighting Alliance / Marshall Boyce)