HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Makes Short Work of Darren Till with Second Round Submission at UFC 228

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live Results

featuredUFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredDarren Till: If You Can’t Deal with the Pressure To Compete for a Title, Get Out of the Sport

featuredNicco Montano Stripped of Women’s Flyweight Title After Being Pulled from UFC 228

LFA 48 Results & Highlights: Raufeon Stots Pummels Ryan Lilley for the Finish

September 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LFA 48 saw a number of bouts go to the judges, but it ended with a fierce finish. Raufeon Stots dominated Ryan Lilley and put him away three minutes into the third round of their main event, as LFA returned to its roots in Kearney, Neb.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Colby Covington is Going to Get the Next Shot’

A pair of welterweight duels tops LFA 49, when the promotion visits Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September. It will be the LFA’s first trip to the northeast.

The main event of LFA 49 will feature a welterweight showdown when Sean Brady meets Gilbert Urbina in a battle of undefeated prospects. LFA 49: Brady vs. Urbina takes place Friday, Sept. 14 at the Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

LFA 48: Stots vs. Lilley Results

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Raufeon Stots (10-1) defeated Ryan Lilley (9-4) via TKO at 3:00 in round three.
  • Co-Main Event – Flyweight Fight – Brandon Royval (8-3) defeated Charles Johnson (7-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Welterweight Fight – Calen Born (6-0) defeated Kassius Kayne (12-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
  • Bantamweight Fight – Ryan Macdonald (10-0) submitted Trevor Ward (6-5) at 2:06 in round two.
  • Featherweight Fight – Kevin Croom (19-10) defeated Darrick Minner (21-9) via TKO at 2:10 in round two.
  • Welterweight Fight – Austin Jones (6-4) defeated Duane Johnson (4-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Welterweight Fight – Brock Smith (3-0) defeated Joe Boerschig (5-2 via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

(Photo courtesy Legacy Fighting Alliance / Marshall Boyce)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA