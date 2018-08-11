HOT OFF THE WIRE
LFA 47 Results & Highlights: Damon Jackson Captures Gold with Blistering Knockout

August 11, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

LFA 47 started slow, but ended with a bang, as Damon Jackson won the LFA interim featherweight title with a second-round finish of Nate Jennerman on Friday at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. Jackson landed a powerful blow to knock out Jennerman 33 seconds into the second round of the LFA 47 main event.

The night kicked off with several decisions, but finished strong with four consecutive finishes, including Jackson’s stunner.

TRENDING > Not So Fast Anthony Smith, Alexander Gustafsson Won’t Fight at UFC 227

LFA 48 sees the promotion retrace its roots and return to the birthplace of RFA with a bantamweight showdown when the promotion heads to Kearney, Nebraska in September. This will be the LFA’s first trip to Kearney since RFA and Legacy FC merged to create the promotion.

The main event of LFA 48 will feature a bantamweight showdown when two-time NCAA Division II national champion wrestler “Supa” Raufeon Stots faces the heavy-handed knockout artist Ryan “The Lion” Lilley on Friday, September 7th at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

LFA 47: Jackson vs. Jennerman Results

  • Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title – Damon Jackson (16-2-1, 1 NC) knocked out Nate Jennerman (12-4) at 0:33 in round two.
  • Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Levi Mowles (10-3) submitted Charles Cheeks III (13-7) with a rear naked choke at 0:17 in round two.
  • Welterweight Fight – Ramiz Brahimaj (7-1) defeated William Macario (9-4) by technical submission (guillotine) at 2:34 in round two.
  • Welterweight Fight – Bilal Williams (9-7) stopped Sean Spencer (12-7) by TKO (strikes) at 0:58 in round two.
  • Strawweight Fight – Valerie Soto (1-0) defeated Cristina Crist (0-1) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Featherweight Fight – Eddie Brown (5-1) defeated Elijah Johns (2-1) via unanimous decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Bantamweight Fight – Evers Anderson (2-0) defeated Devin Miller (3-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

(Photo courtesy Legacy Fighting Alliance / Mike Jackson)

               

