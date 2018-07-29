LFA 46 Results & Highlights: James Nakashima Retains His Welterweight Title

Legacy Fighting Alliance welterweight champion James Nakashima (9-0) retained his title against challenger and U.S. Marine veteran Kyle Stewart (10-1), winning by unanimous decision and capping off a special, highlight-filled event celebrating the Ft. Eustis Army Base’s 100th anniversary on Friday on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 46.

The main event of LFA 47 will feature an interim featherweight title bout when former LFA featherweight title challenger Damon “The Leech” Jackson battles fellow top contender “Nasty” Nate Jennerman. LFA 47 – Jackson vs. Jennerman takes place this Friday, August 10 at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

LFA 46: Nakashima vs. Stewart Results

Main Event – Welterweight Title Fight – James Nakashima (9-0) defeated Kyle Stewart (10-1) (50-45, 48-47, 50-45)

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Alexandre Bezerra (21-5) finished Sam Toomer (11-3, 1 NC) via TKO (strikes) at 3:00 in round two.

Light Heavyweight Fight – Christhian Torres (13-9) knocked out Dashawn Boatwright (3-2) at 2:58 in round one.

140 Pound Catchweight Fight – Ahmet Kayretli (8-2) finished Shaun Spath (4-2) via TKO (strikes) at 4:00 in round two.

Welterweight Fight – Mumia Abu Dey Ali (3-1, 1 NC) knocked out Mitch Aguiar (1-1) at 0:31 in round one.

Flyweight Fight – Victoria Leonardo (2-0) defeated Salina Rowland (0-1) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

(Photo courtesy Legacy Fighting Alliance)