LFA 45 Results & Highlights: UFC Vet Erick Silva Tops a Night of Magnificent Finishes

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

A veteran of 15 UFC fights, Erick Silva (20-9, 1 NC) showed off his expertise by catching LFA welterweight prospect Nick Barnes (12-4) in an armbar shortly after Barnes knocked him down in the first round of the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 45.

Silva’s performance in his LFA debut capped off seven finishes in seven fights on the LFA 45 broadcast. The night started quickly with two first-round finishes, including this highlight-reel head-kick KO by Kailan Hill (2-0)

LFA heads east at the end of July with a welterweight world title fight that will headline the promotion’s first event to take place at a U.S. military facility. The live nationally televised event will be part of the 100th Anniversary celebration of Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The main event of LFA 46 will see undefeated LFA welterweight champion James Nakashima defend his title against undefeated U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle “Gunz Up” Stewart. LFA 46: Nakashima vs. Stewart takes place Friday, July 27 at the Felker Field Hangar at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Newport News, Virginia.

LFA 45: Silva vs. Barnes Results

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Erick Silva (20-9. 1 NC) submitted Nick Barnes (12-4) at 4:43 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Ryan Lilley (9-3) knocked out Jordan Winski (9-2) with strikes at 2:37 in round one.

Middleweight Fight – Moses Murrietta (7-1) defeated Casey Ryan (9-4) via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 in round two.

Light Heavyweight fight – Blake Troop (8-5) defeated James Cannon (7-3) via TKO (referee stoppage due to strikes) at 1:24 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Vince Cachero (5-0) submitted Carlos Puente Jr. (6-2) with a rear-naked choke at 4:19 in round two.

Middleweight Fight – Taylor Johnson (4-0) finished Luc Bondole (5-3-2) via TKO (strikes) at 1:36 in round one.

Middleweight Fight – Kailan Hill (2-0) knocked out Alex Thompson (2-1) with a head kick at 1:18 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Bianca Garcia, Legacy Fighting Alliance)