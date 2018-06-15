LFA 45 Features UFC Veteran Erick Silva vs. Nick Barnes

LFA CEO Ed Soares announced on Wednesday that LFA will return to southern California in July with an intriguing welterweight showdown headlining LFA 45.

The main event of LFA 45 will feature the LFA debut of 15-time UFC veteran Erick Silva. He will face 3-time LFA headliner Nick “The Phoenix” Barnes. LFA 45 – Silva vs. Barnes takes place Friday, July 20th at the Morongo Outdoor Pavilion at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon, California. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

“I am excited to bring LFA back to Coachella Valley at LFA 45”, stated Soares. “This will be our fourth show in my home state of California. Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa is a world-class 4-diamond establishment and we look forward to returning in July with an explosive main event between Erick Silva and Nick Barnes.”

Tickets for LFA 45 – Silva vs. Barnes will be available for purchase at noon PST on Tuesday June 19th via Ticketmaster.com.

Silva (19-9) makes his LFA debut eager to get back to his winning ways after spending the last seven years fighting in the UFC. The fifteen-time UFC vet became one of the sport’s most popular fighters due to his dynamic fighting style, which earned him UFC bonuses in nearly half of his bouts for the promotion. Silva won “Fight of the Night” three times, “Submission of the Night” twice, and “Performance of the Night” twice during his time in the UFC. The Jiu-Jitsu and Judo black belt and former UFC headliner also picked up notable submission victories over Josh Koscheck, Luan Chagas, Mike Rhodes, Jason High, and Charlie Brenneman during his tenure with the promotion. Now “The Tiger” from Brazil looks to pounce once more in the main event of LFA 45.

Barnes (12-3) returns to the LFA Octagon for his third straight promotional main event dating back to the RFA days. This will also be his fourth straight fight for the promotion with the first two coming under the RFA banner. After alternating results in his first four fights with the promotion, “The Phoenix” will look to rise again at LFA 45. The Wyoming native, who now calls San Diego, California home, has long been considered one of the sport’s top welterweight prospects located in talent-rich southern California. Barnes will look to impress once more in front of a largely pro-Barnes crowd in sunny southern California, but this time around he has upped the ante by signing on to face the biggest name opponent of his career in the main event of LFA 45.

Currently Announced LFA 45 Main Card:

Main Event | Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

– Erick Silva (19-9) vs. Nick Barnes (12-3)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

– Moses Murrietta (6-1) vs. Casey Ryan (9-3)

Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

-Blake Troop (7-5) vs. James Cannon (7-2)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

-Luc Bondole (5-2) vs. Taylor Johnson (3-0)

LFA 45 will be the fourth LFA event to take place in the state of California. RFA hosted eight events inside “The Golden State” before the merger. The entire main card of LFA 45 will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.