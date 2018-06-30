LFA 44 Results & Highlights: Matthew Frincu Continues Resurgence

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Two of Legacy Fighting Alliance’s top welterweight contenders, Matthew Frincu (13-3) and Christian Aguilera (11-5), went to battle on Friday in the main event of AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 44, with Frincu winning by unanimous decision.

Check out the highlights from their fight, as well as the rest of the LFA 44 main card.

TRENDING > Bellator 201 Results & Highlights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Cements Flyweight Championship

LFA next returns to southern California in July with an intriguing welterweight showdown headlining LFA 45. The main event of LFA 45 will feature the promotional debut of 15-time UFC veteran Erick Silva. He will face 3-time LFA headliner Nick “The Phoenix” Barnes. LFA 45 – Silva vs. Barnes takes place Friday, July 20 at the Morongo Outdoor Pavilion at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon, Calif.

LFA 44: Frincu vs. Aguilera Results

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Matthew Frincu (13-3) defeated Christian Aguilera (11-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Casey Kenney (9-1-1) outlasted Roman Salazar (12-7, 1 NC) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Featherweight Fight – Joey Miolla (10-3) defeated Glen Baker (4-3) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Kamuela KIrk (8-2) submitted Boimah Karmo (5-4) with a rear-naked choke at 2:13 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Richard Palencia (7-0) defeated Kevin Wirth (5-1) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-29).

Lightweight Fight – Keoni Diggs (5-0) scored a TKO victory over Andy Varela (3-2) via referee stoppage due to strikes at 4:00 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Mario Bautista (5-0) caught AJ Robb (1-1) in a guillotine choke to win by submission at 3:30 in round two.

(Photo courtesy of Amy Kaplan, Legacy Fighting Alliance)