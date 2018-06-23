LFA 43 Results & Highlights: Brendan Allen Lands Highlight Reel Knockout

&amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Legacy Fighting Alliance middleweight contender Brendan Allen (9-3) scored a highlight-reel knockout against Larry Crowe (10-7) in the main event of AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 43 on Friday night. In another notable finish from LFA 43, Itzel Esquivel (3-2) caught Desiree Yanez (1-1) in an armbar in the first round.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Lashes Out at UFC Considering Daniel Cormier the Potential GOAT

Legacy Fighting Alliance next heads to Phoenix for LFA 44, which will bring the fireworks five days early this summer. The headliner will see Australia’s aesthetic annihilator Matthew “Thunder From Down Under” Frincu battle southern California’s grim sleeper Christian “The Beast” Aguilera in one of the most explosive showdowns of the year. LFA 44 – Frincu vs. Aguilera takes place Friday, June 29 at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix.

LFA 43: Allen vs. Crowe Results

Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Brendan Allen (9-3) knocked out Larry Crowe (10-7) at 2:06 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Jake Heffernan (7-0) defeated Peter Stanonik (6-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Featherweight Fight – Cameron Graves (7-2) knocked down Jordan Titoni (6-3) to win by TKO (strikes) at 3:38 in round three.

Catchweight Fight (160 pounds) – Gleidson Cutis (7-3) defeated Nico Escheverry (4-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweight Fight – Kolton Englund (6-2) defeated Justin Prescott (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Itzel Esquivel (3-2) submitted Desiree Yanez (1-1) with an armbar at 3:34 in round one.

Jeremy Hardy (6-3) scored a TKO (strikes) against Joel Moore (3-1) at 2:54 in round one.

(Photo courtesy of Rich Burmaster, Legacy Fighting Alliance)