LFA 109 weigh-in results: All fighters on weight

On Thursday, June 3rd, LFA hosted the weigh-in for LFA 109: McKinney vs. Irizarry from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The main event will feature an explosive showdown between dynamic finisher Terrance “T. Wrecks” McKinney (9-3) and top Puerto Rican prospect Michael “The Puerto Rican Powerhouse” Irizarry (11-3).



LFA 109 will take place inside the Grand Event Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma, which is an exurb of Oklahoma City. The main card will be available tomorrow night LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.



LFA officials implemented strict health codes, safeguards, and Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing protocols throughout the week. In accordance with these guidelines, every athlete competing at LFA 109 has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).



Every fighter made their contracted weight when they stepped on the scales. LFA 109 will proceed with eight bouts, which includes the explosive showdown in the main event. The first two bouts will be available on the LFA Facebook page (Facebook.com/LFAfighting), while the rest of the card will be available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

LFA 109 WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

Main Card (Available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Catchweight Bout (160 lb)Terrance McKinney (160) vs. Michael Irizarry (160)

Co-Main Event | Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)Askar Askar (136) vs. Justin Wetzell (136)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)Edwin Cooper Jr. (145.6) vs. Robson Junior (145.2)

Women’s Flyweight Bout (125 lb)Gerrica Trias (125) vs. Ky Bennett (124.8)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)JaCobi Jones (156) vs. Caleb Hall (156)

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)Manuel Medina (125) vs. Kevin Fernandez (126)

Preliminary Card: