LFA 108 weigh-in results: One fighter misses weight, two bouts removed for COVID

On Thursday, May 20th, LFA hosted the weigh-in for LFA 108: Fremd vs. Rodrigues from the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls – City Centre in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The main event will feature the LFA middleweight tournament final between top prospects Josh Fremd (7-1) and Gregory “RoboCop” Rodrigues (8-3). The winner will be crowned the new LFA middleweight champion. LFA 108 will take place in front of a live audience inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The main card will be available on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

LFA officials implemented strict health codes, safeguards, and Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing protocols throughout the week. In accordance with these guidelines, the heavyweight bout between Thomas Petersen and Richard Foster and the welterweight bout between Ben Goodwin and Sarek Shields have been removed from LFA 108.

Every fighter, except Clayton Carpenter, made their contracted weight when they stepped on the scales. Carpenter will now forfeit a portion of his purse to his opponent Nicholas Clem. LFA 108 will proceed with twelve bouts, which includes the middleweight title fight in the main event.

LFA 108 WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

Main Card

Main Event | Middleweight Title Bout (185 lb)Josh Fremd (184.6) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (184.8) Co-Main Event |

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)Rodney Kealohi (125.2) vs. Mark Climaco (125.6)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)Tyler Ray (170.2) vs. Ernesto Ancona (170.4)

Women’s Strawweight Bout (115 lb)Tiani Valle (116) vs. Kathryn Paprocki (116) Flyweight Bout (125 lb)Clayton

Carpenter (128.6) vs. Nicholas Clem (123.8) Bout will continue and Carpenter will pay a penalty to Clem.

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)Bryce Meredith (135.4) vs. Steven Merrill (133.8)

Preliminary Card