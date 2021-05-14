LFA 107 Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 14, 2021
On Thursday, LFA hosted the weigh-in for LFA 107: Kirk vs. Swain from the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls – City Centre in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. 

The main event will feature a high-stakes lightweight showdown between BJJ black belt Kamuela Kirk (10-4) and collegiate wrestler Daniel Swain (20-10-1). LFA 107 will be a closed-door event that will take place inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The main card will be available tomorrow night LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

LFA and Sanford Pentagon officials implemented strict health codes, safeguards, and Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing protocols throughout the week. In accordance with these guidelines, every athlete competing at LFA 107 has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Every fighter, except Samarbek Sabyrzhan Uulu and Elj Portee, made their contracted weight when they stepped on the scales. Sabyrzhan Uulu and Portee will now forfeit a portion of their purses to their opponents. LFA 107 will proceed with nine bouts, which includes the lightweight showdown in the main event.

LFA 107 WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

  • Main Event | Lightweight Bout (155 lb)Kamuela Kirk (155.8) vs. Daniel Swain (155.6)  
  • Co-Main Event | Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)George Garcia (136) vs. Ricardo Dias (135.2)  
  • Bantamweight Bout (135 lb)Allan Begosso (135.6) vs. Samarbek Sabyrzhan Uulu (137.6) ***Bout will continue and Sabyrzhan Uulu will pay a penalty to Begosso.
  • Heavyweight Bout (265 lb)Jordan Heiderman (241.4) vs. Anthony Garrett (244.4)
  • Lightweight Bout (155 lb)James Wilson (156) vs. Daniel Jefferson (155.8)  
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout (125 lb)Taylor Mauldin (124.8) vs. Ambar De La Harran (125.2)
  • Preliminary Card (Available on Facebook.com/LFAfighting):
  • Welterweight Bout (170 lb)Ray Waters (170.2) vs. Elj Portee (172.6) ***Bout will continue and Portee will pay a penalty to Waters.
  • Welterweight Bout (170 lb)Corey Davis (171) vs. Thomas Powell (171)
  • Women’s Strawweight Bout (115 lb)Alandria Brown (114.8) vs. Shania Arredondo (115.8)

