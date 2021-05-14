LFA 107 Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

On Thursday, LFA hosted the weigh-in for LFA 107: Kirk vs. Swain from the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls – City Centre in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



The main event will feature a high-stakes lightweight showdown between BJJ black belt Kamuela Kirk (10-4) and collegiate wrestler Daniel Swain (20-10-1). LFA 107 will be a closed-door event that will take place inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The main card will be available tomorrow night LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.



LFA and Sanford Pentagon officials implemented strict health codes, safeguards, and Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing protocols throughout the week. In accordance with these guidelines, every athlete competing at LFA 107 has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).



Every fighter, except Samarbek Sabyrzhan Uulu and Elj Portee, made their contracted weight when they stepped on the scales. Sabyrzhan Uulu and Portee will now forfeit a portion of their purses to their opponents. LFA 107 will proceed with nine bouts, which includes the lightweight showdown in the main event.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Press Conference Face-Offs

LFA 107 WEIGH-IN RESULTS: