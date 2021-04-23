LFA 105 weigh-in results: women’s strawweight title fight set

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — On Thursday, April 22nd, LFA hosted the weigh-in for LFA 105: Rodriguez vs. Gotsyk from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The main event will feature a women’s strawweight title fight between top Venezuelan prospect Piera Rodriguez (5-0) and top Ukrainian prospect Svetlana Gotsyk (13-4).

LFA 105 will take place inside the Grand Event Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma, which is an exurb of Oklahoma City. The main card will be available tomorrow night LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

LFA officials implemented strict health codes, safeguards, and Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing protocols throughout the week. In accordance with these guidelines, every athlete competing at LFA 105 has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

All, but three fighters, made their contracted weight when they stepped on the scales. Cristian Torres, Renato Valente, and Richard Santos missed the mark. They will forfeit a portion of their purses to their opponents. LFA 105 will proceed with eight bouts, which includes the women’s strawweight championship in the main event.

The first two bouts will be available on the LFA Facebook page (Facebook.com/LFAfighting), while the rest of the card will be available worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

LFA 105 WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

Main Card (Worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):

Main Event | Women’s Strawweight Title Bout (115 lb)

Piera Rodriguez (114.8) vs. Svetlana Gotsyk (114.6)

Co-Main Event | Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Jake Childers (145.8) vs. Canaan Kawaihae (144)

Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

Bruce Souto (203.4) vs. Cristian Torres (207.6)***

Bout will continue and Torres will pay a penalty to Souto for missing weight.

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Mark Martin (171) vs. Renato Valente (172.8)***

Bout will continue and Valente will pay a penalty to Martin for missing weight.

Women’s Strawweight Title Bout (115 lb)

Tabatha Ricci (116) vs. Shawna Ormsby (116)

Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

Zac Pauga (205.6) vs. Logan Nail (205.8)

Preliminary Card (Worldwide on Facebook.com/LFAfighting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT):

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Josh Islas (125.4) vs. Braden Pagaoa (125.6)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Jean-Paul Bosnoyan (170) vs. Richard Santos (173.6)***

Bout will continue and Santos will pay a penalty to Bosnoyan for missing weight.