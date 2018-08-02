Lewis Corapi Plans to Work for a Finish at CES 51

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 1, 2018
After closing out his 2016 with a win, lightweight Lewis Corapi has spent the last year and a half out of the fight game for both reasons unintentional and intentional.

Firstly, Corapi missed out on a bout in April of 2017 due to injury, and then spent his remaining time out attending to his personal life.

“I had my last fight (in November of 2016) then had a few months break and was supposed to fight again (the following) April, and ended up getting a concussion in training about two weeks before the fight.

“And then after that, I got married and then my wife and I quit our jobs, sold most of our stuff and have been travelling the world. It’s been not a bad thing. I definitely miss competing, but I’ve been having fun.”

For Corapi, returning to fighting was a matter of finding the right scheduling to be fully prepared to pick up where he had left off at the end of 2016.

“Basically all the stars lined up,” said Corapi. “All the time we had been travelling, we’d been coming back to Boston here and there. Right now we’re back for two and a half months.

“(My manager) got me on this upcoming (CES) card, and I’m really happy about it. I’ve definitely been itching to compete.”

TRENDING > Dana White Not Ready for Max Holloway to Return, Addresses Interim Title Talk

For his return bout, Corapi (8-3) will look to pick up where he left off when he faces Jacob Bohn (6-5) in a main card 155-pound bout at CES 51 on Friday in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

“The only difference (from before) is that I’ve been more critical of my last few fights,” Corapi said. “I was becoming more of a point fighter. That was not by desire. I really want to step up and work towards a finish.

“I haven’t gotten a finish in a long time, so that’s a driver. You’re going to see the same high pace, but now you’re going to see a little more power behind it while I work towards a finish.”

While Corapi is eager to make up for lost time, he knows it’s best to see how things work out and make his way back slowly and not over-extend himself.

“People who have my best interest in mind tell me to slow down, so we’ll have this fight and go from there,” said Corapi.

“I would like to stay active while we are back in the States, but I kind of have to worry about this one and see how I am and if I’m healthy, then we’ll get back in there. If I’m healthy I’d like to bounce right back in there.”

               

