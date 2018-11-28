Levi Mowles Looks to Close Out the Year Undefeated by Defeating Raufeon Stots at LFA 55

So far 2018 has been a banner year for bantamweight prospect Levi Mowles.

In four bouts, Mowles has managed to pick up for wins, including a streak that has seen him finish his last three bouts.

“I’m feeling on top of the world,” Mowles told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m going against some strong competition. Everything seems like it’s finally working out. Camp has been going good, so I’m really excited for this (upcoming) fight.”

For Mowles, his success comes down to following what he and his team set up prior to a fight and then executing things to the best of his ability.

“I’m following the game plan and am doing what I’m supposed to do,” said Mowles. “Me and my coaches sit down and look at fighters; we look at tape; we look at all kinds of different stuff. I’m always improving. I feel like I’m growing as a fighter every day and am doing great.

“I don’t ever want to say I’m trying to do something, but sometimes it goes a little easier than I think. I think as a fighter I’m able to put people in bad spots and am able to capitalize on it.”

On Friday in Dallas, Texas, Mowles (10-3) will look to close out an undefeated 2018 when he faces Raufeon Stots (10-1) in a 135-pound main card bout at LFA 55.

“Raufeon is a tough dude, and not to take anything away from him, but I think his style is very simple,” Mowles said. “It’s pressure-forward with a good one-two, a high kick, and if he ever feels like he’s in trouble he has his wrestling to fall back on.

“I think my grappling all around is better. I think I can tap him. And I definitely know my striking is better. With my angles I don’t come in straight-on like he does. I think I have a significant edge and it should work out well for me.”

Should Mowles cap off his year with another win on November 30, there’s not much more in his mind he needs to accomplish before making a push to move up to the next level in 2019.

“I think (Stots) and I are both contenders and I think the UFC has both of us on their radar,” said Mowles. “If I win this fight, my manager will do his thing and will set up whatever he needs to set up for me. I just need to do my job and keep fighting.

“I do think if I don’t get more recognition and a call up after this one, or I don’t get a call up to the Contender Series, then I think the title is definitely in my sights for next year.”