NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb has apparently been trying to bring the regional offices more in-line with the central office in Washington, D.C. amidst continued budget cuts.

Regardless of how the case got shifted to the Division of Advice in Washington, D.C., it is certainly a setback for Smith’s case following the initial positive feedback from the Region 4 office.

The UFC issued a statement to Bloomberg on Monday, saying that it wasn’t motivated to end Smith’s contract by her union organizing activities and it “continues to have relationships with other athletes who have vocally supported union organizations. We intend to vigorously defend our position, should it be necessary.”