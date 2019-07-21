Leon Edwards wants Jorge Masvidal or a UFC welterweight title shot next (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 21, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Leon Edwards proved his worth as a UFC welterweight contender on Saturday with his five-round dominance over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

While it was a competitive fight, Edwards was one step ahead the entire fight, and showed that his skills are up to par with the best the UFC has to offer. Now riding an eight-fight winning streak, there are really only two fights that Edwards believes should be next for him: the champion or the man that took a shot at him backstage in England.

And it’s really the latter of the two that Edwards wants next. After Jorge Masvidal took a swing and bloodied him backstage after their bouts in London earlier this year, Edwards wants a crack at him in the Octagon.

“That (Masvidal) fight will happen. Let’s prove to the world, whose the number one. That fight next. If not, give me the world title.

