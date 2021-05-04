Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz moved to UFC 263

The welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards will no longer take place at UFC 262 on May 15. The bout has been rescheduled to appear on the UFC 263 fight card on June 12.

Yahoo!Sports first broke the news on Monday evening and the change has been confirmed by multiple media outlets.

The bout was pushed back due to Diaz suffering a minor injury in training that prevented him from making the May 15th date. The undisclosed injury forced the bout to be pushed back four weeks.

Edwards last competed in March in a fight with Belal Muhammad that ended in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke. Edwards hasn’t lost a fight since December 2015 when current champion Kamaru Usman defeated him by unanimous decision.

Derrick Lewis believes Jon Jones deserves big money

Diaz hasn’t fought since November 2019 when he faced Jorge Masvidal for the “BMF” title at UFC 244. He was stopped by “Gamebred” at the end of the third round by the doctor due to cuts.

The highly anticipated welterweight bout strengthens a fight card that already included two world title bouts. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against Marvin Vettori in a rematch in the fight card’s main event. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo meets Brandon Moreno for the second time.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in front of a capacity crowd.