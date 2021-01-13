HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White hopes to keep Conor McGregor out of the boxing ring in 2021

Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White: ‘I’m meeting with Khabib because I believe he should fight again’

Irwin Rivera Jan 07 2021 mug shot

featuredUFC fighter Irwin Rivera claims ‘higher power’ directed him in alleged attempted murder of his sisters

Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredVideo: Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya, several other bouts

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev rebooked for UFC Fight Night in March

January 13, 2021
NoNo Comments

The UFC is hoping that the third time’s a charm by booking Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev to headline a UFC Fight Night on March 13.

MMAWeekly.com confirmed the rebooking of the bout, which was first reported by MMA Junkie citing UFC president Dana White.

It marks the third time that UFC officials have attempted to make the fight happen.

Edwards vs. Chimaev was first scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night on Dec. 19, the promotion’s final event of 2020. As much of 2020 was clouded by COVID-19, so has been this bout.

The Dec. 12 date was nixed after both fighters tested positive for COVID-19. It was then rescheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night on Jan. 20 in Abu Dhabi.

That date was then cast aside because Chimaev was still suffering lingering effects from having COVID-19.

UFC officials are hopeful that the bout can now take place on March 13, as White confirmed Edwards vs. Chimaev would headline the unannounced UFC Fight Night fight.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal threatens to leave Twitter over Donald Trump ban

Edwards is trying to get back in action after spending all of 2020 and half of 2019 on the sidelines. If the March 13 bout comes to fruition, it will have been just a few months shy of two years since Edwards last fought.

Chimaev, however, emerged as one of the UFC’s brightest new stars in 2020. He won all of his first three UFC bouts by way of knockout or submission.

Had the bout with Edwards happened and he won, Chimaev may have taken honors as the top Breakout Fighter of 2020, but fell just shy.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA