Leon Edwards Takes Decision Over Donald Cerrone (UFC Singapore Results)

Leon Edwards moved up the 170-pound rankings on Saturday by defeating veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by unanimous decision in the UFC Singapore main event.

Edwards took the fight to Cerrone in the early rounds. He set the pace and beat Cerrone to the punch. A well-placed knee inside the clinch opened up a cut next to Cerr one’s left eye in the opening frame.

Edwards took the center of the cage to start the second round. He’d time Cerrone closing the distance and meet him with an elbow. Cerrone worked to tie Edwards up but each time they separated Edwards connected with elbows.

In the third frame, Cerrone began to press forward. He pressured Edwards and had success. Cerrone continued to press the action in the fourth round and mixed in takedown attempts. Heading into the final round, it was anyone’s fight.

They touched gloves to start the fifth frame and quickly exchanged leg kicks. Cerrone secured a takedown midway through the round but was unable to keep Edwards grounded. In the closing seconds of the fight, Cerrone gestured to stand tow-to-tow and Edwards obliged. They slugged it out for the remaining ten seconds to the cheers of the Singapore crowd.

After 25 minutes of fighting, the judges scored the fight for Edwards by unanimous decision. All three scorecards read 48-47. After the win, Edwards thanked Cerrone for the opportunity to fight him.

“I want to thank Cowboy for giving me an opportunity here. I looked up to him as a young kid and it’s an honor for me to fight him in there tonight,” said Edwards after the biggest win of his career. “They said I can’t for five rounds. I got five rounds with ease.”

Edwards said he wasn’t surprised by anything Cerrone did in the fight and called our No. 9 ranked Jorge Masvidal. “Me, (Jorge) Masvidal, let’s go. Make it happen,” he said. “I like to take out the old guns and keep chipping away.”

With the win, Edwards will likely move into the top ten rankings in the welterweight division and extended his winning streak to five consecutive fights. The loss was Cerrone’s fourth in his last five fights, but “Cowboy” said he isn’t going anywhere.

“I love my job. I’m not going anywhere. This old dog still has a lot of fights left,” said Cerrone following the loss.