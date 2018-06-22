Leon Edwards: ‘I’ll Put Cowboy Cerrone Away Early’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Leon Edwards plans on continuing his tear through the welterweight division with a sixth consecutive win when he takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone this Saturday in the UFC Singapore main event.

Tune in during Saturday, June 29, for full UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards Live Results. The first fight is slated for 4:30 a.m ET / 1:30 a.m. PT with Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards headlining.