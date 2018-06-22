HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJessica Eye Explains Why She’s Not Paying Attention to Nicco Montano or the Flyweight Title Yet

featuredCowboy Cerrone vs Leon Edwards Official; All Fighters Make Weight at UFC in Singapore

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Is ‘Past His Prime’ and ‘He’s Not On My Level’

Leon Edwards: ‘I’ll Put Cowboy Cerrone Away Early’

June 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Leon Edwards plans on continuing his tear through the welterweight division with a sixth consecutive win when he takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone this Saturday in the UFC Singapore main event.

TRENDING > Donald Cerrone: ‘I tried to be cool, but now you just get a pissed off Cowboy’

Tune in during Saturday, June 29, for full UFC Fight Night 132: Cowboy vs. Edwards Live Results. The first fight is slated for 4:30 a.m ET / 1:30 a.m. PT with Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards headlining.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA