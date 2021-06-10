Leon Edwards: ‘I don’t know how Dana’s justifying giving Colby Covington the next title shot’

After a long layoff and a controversial no contest in his last fight, Leon Edwards has a clean slate when he faces UFC mainstay Nate Diaz in a five round fight at UFC 263.

The no. 3 ranked welterweight is on a nine fight unbeaten streak, and UFC president Dana White says the winner of Edwards-Diaz will be in line for a title shot.

While the winner will be in line, they will be waiting behind no. 1 contender Colby Covington.

From Edwards’ view, however, the Englishman cannot understand how ‘Chaos’ is up next to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt.

“I don’t know how Dana is justifying giving Colby the title shot next,” Edwards said to ESPN. “He went out there, there was an injury against Tyron Woodley, and then he sits out for over a year and demands that he wants a title shot after just getting knocked out for the title like a fight ago.”

Edwards pointed to his eight fight winning streak along with the fact that his last loss came to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in Dec. 2015.

“I just don’t understand how they’re even considering that and I’ve been here for years. Grinding my way back up from my last defeat. Went on an eight fight win streak, soon to be nine. So after I go out there and defeat Nate next weekend, I’ll be waiting for my title shot.

“That’s the game plan, to wait out and sit out and don’t fight. Then I’ll be doing the same. I will go out there, I will handle my business next weekend and I’ll wait for my shot. That’ll put me at nine in a row. That’s the third most in the whole division history. Usman, GSP and then there’s me for most wins. So I’ll go out there and I’ll prove my case.”

While White appears adamant that Covington is next in line for the welterweight belt, Edwards could sway opinion and momentum with an impressive statement victory over a massive name like Nate Diaz at UFC 263.