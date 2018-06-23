Leon Edwards Calls Out Jorge Masvidal Following Win Over Donald Cerrone

Leon Edwards picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday when he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by unanimous decision in the UFC Singapore main event. Following the fight, Edwards called out Jorge Masvidal.

“Me, Masvidal, let’s go. Make it happen,” he said following the win. “I like to take out the old guns and keep chipping away.”

Edwards entered the bout with Cerrone ranked No. 13 in the welterweight division. His win over the 11th ranked Cerrone was his fifth consecutive win and he’s looking to continue his climb up the 170-pound ladder.

“I was going on the rankings and everyone else is matched up,” said Edwards about his call-out of Masvidal during the event’s post-fight press conference. “Masvidal, he’s been around a long time, so I want to go in there and take him out.”

Masvidal is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. He last fought in November and holds a TKO win over Cerrone. A Masvidal match-up would be a slight step up in competition for the 26-year-old southpaw.