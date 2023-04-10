Leon Edwards bashes ‘bum’ Jorge Masvidal after UFC 287 loss

Much of the UFC 287 storyline was about Jorge Masvidal wanting to leapfrog Colby Covington to a title shot with an impressive win over Gilbert Burns. Masvidal lost and then announced his retirement.

‘Gamebred’ and champion Leon Edwards have history. Masvidal and Edwards were involved in a backstage scuffle after Masvidal defeated Darren Till in the UFC Fight Night 147 main event in London in March 2019. Masvidal was giving an on-air television interview when Edwards said something as he was walking through. Masvidal walked away from the interview to confront Edwards. Edwards put his hand up and Masvidal punched him with a combination. He dubbed the incident a ‘Three Piece and a Soda.’

The bad blood between the two would be enough to market the fight and UFC president Dana White said that he believed a bout between Masvidal and Edwards would have been massive. Had Masvidal defeated Burns and Edwards defeats Covington, Masvidal and Edwards would have been lined up, but Masvidal didn’t win. Instead, he retired.

After the loss to Burns, Edwards roasted Masvidal on social media.

“F**king bum Jorge fumbled the bag once again,” Edwards wrote on Twitter. “None of them really deserve it. Who should I fight next?”

Fucking bum Jorge fumbled the bag once again. None of them really deserve it. Who should I fight next? #kingLeon — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 9, 2023

Sean O’Malley loses his mind over Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira | Video