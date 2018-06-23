HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Fight Night 132 Results: Cowboy vs. Edwards (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJessica Eye Explains Why She’s Not Paying Attention to Nicco Montano or the Flyweight Title Yet

featuredCowboy Cerrone vs Leon Edwards Official; All Fighters Make Weight at UFC in Singapore

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Is ‘Past His Prime’ and ‘He’s Not On My Level’

Leon Edwards and Donald Cerrone Pust Animosity Behind Them in the Octagon

June 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Things were a little heated in the lead-up to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Leon Edwards’ UFC Fight Night 132 main event in Singapore on Saturday. But after five bloody rounds, respect was earned and respect was given, by both men.

Edwards had been the instigator of most of the trash talk leading up to the fight, calling Cerrone a slow old man who was past his prime, to which Cerrone responded in kind.

TRENDING > Leon Edwards Bloodies Donald Cerrone Early (UFC Singapore Highlights)

After Edwards walked away with a five-round unanimous decision, however, both men were respectful of each other and said as much in a face-to-face meeting with UFC broadcaster Dan Hardy in the Octagon.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA