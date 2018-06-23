Leon Edwards and Donald Cerrone Pust Animosity Behind Them in the Octagon

(Courtesy of UFC)

Things were a little heated in the lead-up to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Leon Edwards’ UFC Fight Night 132 main event in Singapore on Saturday. But after five bloody rounds, respect was earned and respect was given, by both men.

Edwards had been the instigator of most of the trash talk leading up to the fight, calling Cerrone a slow old man who was past his prime, to which Cerrone responded in kind.

After Edwards walked away with a five-round unanimous decision, however, both men were respectful of each other and said as much in a face-to-face meeting with UFC broadcaster Dan Hardy in the Octagon.