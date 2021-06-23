Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad get into it on Twitter: “Aren’t you the guy that got 3 piece and soda’d?”

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 21 live results: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad headline

June 23, 2021
After their fight ended in a no contest as a result of an eye poke from Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Vegas 21, it appears Edwards and his former opponent Belal Muhammad are still at odds.

Edwards responded to a tweet from MMAFighting.com that referenced their interview with Muhammad. In that interview, Muhammad said he did not believe Edwards deserved a title shot.

Muhammad then responded and referred to Edwards’ backstage altercation with Jorge Masvidal at UFC on ESPN+ 5 in March 2019, where Masvidal struck Edwards, cutting him open and then subsequently trademarked the combo as a ‘three piece and a soda.’

Edwards reacted to Muhammad’s tweetstorm and asked why Muhammad did not express these feelings to him in person during fight week of UFC 263. 

Edwards and Muhammad both won unanimous decisions at UFC 263 over Nate Diaz and Demian Maia, respectively.

While Edwards is now in line for a title shot behind welterweight’s no. 1 contender Colby Covington, it does not appear that the bad blood between Edwards and Muhammad will subside anytime soon.

Perhaps Muhammad’s callouts on Twitter are in hopes of a potential rematch between the two somewhere down the line.

