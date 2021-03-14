HOT OFF THE WIRE
Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21

March 14, 2021
Leon Edwards spoke at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference, addressing his fight-ending eye poke on Belal Muhammad in the night’s main event.

Edwards was obviously disappointed by the sad turn of events when he poked Muhammad in the eye and the fight was declared a No Contest.

Not only did address the fight, but also that he thinks he still deserves a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next after his performance in the Octagon.

UFC Vegas 21 main event – Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – waved off
