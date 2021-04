Lauren Murphy: ‘Till the wheels come off’

Lauren Murphy has been through a lot in her life to get to where she is now. She overcame long odds and herself to become a professional fighter, have a successful relationship, and chase her championship dreams.

Murphy won her first championship under the Alaska Cage Fighting banner. She became a champion again while fighting for Invicta FC. She’s now zeroed in on a UFC belt. And she’s going to keep after it until the wheels fall off.

(Video courtesy of MMA Stories)

