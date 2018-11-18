Laureano Staropoli Wins the War with Hector Aldana (UFC Fight Night 140 Highlights)

Went to war, and left on top, what a night for Laureano Staropoli! pic.twitter.com/LC4n091AqO — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 18, 2018

(Video courtesy of UF and FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Laureano Staropoli’s decision win following a war with Hector Aldana at UFC Fight Night 140 on Saturday in Buenos Aires.

Following its debut in Argentina, the UFC returns to China for its first event in Beijing, where heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes square off in the main event. UFC Fight Night 141 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24, with the first fight starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

