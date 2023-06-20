Latest update in PFL drug test scandal, multiple results overturned & fighters suspended

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Overall there have been 10 PFL fighters who were flagged by the NSAC for drug test failures. On Tuesday, during the latest commission meeting, seven were handed down punishments.

Here’s how it all shakes out for the fighters:

2022 champion Rob Wilkinson was suspended for 9 months and fined $8,321 for Elevated t/e ratio resulting from the androgynous origin of testosterone. He defeated Thiago Santos, who also flagged for steroids. The win was overturned.

Thiago Santos was suspended for 6 months and fined $12,907.50 for testing positive for Clomiphene. He lost to Robert Wilkinson, who also flagged for steroids.

Rizvan Kuniev was suspended for 12 months and fined $9,821 for testing positive for Drostanolone, methenolone, boldenone, and 19-norandrosterone. He defeated Renan Ferreira, the win was overturned.

Mohammad Fakhreddine was suspended for 12 months and fined $6,407.50 for testing positive for Stanozolol, dronastalone and GW1516. He lost to Marthin Hamlet.

Daniel Torres was suspended for 9 months and fined $2,826 for testing positive for Drostanolone, amphetamine. He lost to Alejandro Flores, who also flagged for steroids.

Cezar Ferreira was suspended for 9 months and fined $3,489 for testing positive for Clomiphene, and androstanolone. He lost to Denis Goltsov.

Will Fleury was suspended for 9 months and fined $3,071 for testing positive for Drostanolone. He defeated Krzysztof Jotko who was also flagged. His win was overturned.

(Bruno Cappelloza, Alejandro Flores, and Krzysztof Jotko received their punishments in May)

