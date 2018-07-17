Lance Palmer Looking to Finish Tuerxun Jumabieke in PFL 4 Main Event

With his second round submission win over Bekbulat Magomedov at PFL 1 in June, featherweight Lance Palmer was able to have the kind of performance he had envisioned going into the bout.

After having gone to a decision in his previous four bouts, getting a finish was exactly what Palmer was looking for against Magomedov.

“Everything was pretty perfect to the game plan we were working,” Palmer told MMAWeekly.com. “Keeping the pressure on him and breaking him down to the point to once I got the takedown on him, it was pretty much over from there. I got him in a position he wasn’t used to being in and took it from there.

“The win is definitely important. But why not try to get some bonus points and get a finish? I feel I’m a guy who always goes out and tries to get the finish. Obviously the win is what I want, but I want to break that person down to get the finish.”

One thing that Palmer feels played a part in him getting his first finish in three years was a change in his training camp and the team he has begun working with.

“I was training out in Vegas with Joseph Benavidez, and I decided to stay out and train out there for the whole rest of this year,” said Palmer. “It’s been great so far and all the people I’ve trained with have been awesome.

“When I was at Alpha Male, we didn’t really have coaches, we had teammates just helping each other. (Now) I have my set group of coaches. The other thing is having fresh new faces to train with; with all the guys I’ve been sparring with the last couple times in camp. Just getting a fresh look changes everything, and that’s something I really needed.”

At PFL 4 this Thursday in Long Island, N.Y., Palmer (13-3) will look to extend his current winning streak when he faces Tuerxun Jumabieke (20-7-1) in a 145-pound main event.

“He has a lot of wins under his belt, and he’s definitely somebody you can’t look past,” Palmer said of Jumabieke. “He has a decent skillset, but I’m looking to go out there and get the finish. Whether it’s on the feet or the ground, I feel I can (get the finish). But I have to go in there and be smart and not leave any openings for him to capitalize on.”

Having had problems in the past with inconsistent scheduling, the season format of the PFL fits right in with what Palmer wants to accomplish in 2018.

“When I was with World Series of Fighting, I’d win a fight for the title and the next thing you know, I’m not fighting for six or seven months,” said Palmer. “There was never a structure to when I could plan out my next camp or next fight. Being in this format, I know exactly when my fights are and I can schedule my whole camp out.

“That’s what I like about the PFL format. I win these fights and then I fight at the end of the year for the championship. It’s awesome to have that kind of laid out and scheduled.”