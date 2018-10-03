HOT OFF THE WIRE
Lance Palmer Going Out to Get the Finish Against Max Coga in PFL Playoffs

October 3, 2018
After coming into the 2018 Professional Fighters League regular season on a high note following a win over Steven Siler to close out 2017, featherweight Lance Palmer has keep things rolling with two straight wins heading into the playoffs.

Palmer was able to pick up back-to-back submission wins starting in June against Bekbulat Magomedov, and then the following month versus Tuerxun Jumabieke.

“I feel like everything is going as planned so far,” Palmer told MMAWeekly.com. “Against Magomedov I got a second round finish, and I felt I controlled the fight from start to finish.

“The second fight (with Jumabieke) was a good fight also. It was a good showcase to show I could mix everything up; on the ground, on the feet; I worked everything in that I could work in before I got the finish.”

Heading into the Friday PFL featherweight playoffs in New Orleans, Palmer (14-3) will face Max Coga (20-5) in the quarter-finals before potentially fighting again later in the evening in the semi-finals.

“(The quarter-final bout is) only two rounds,” said Palmer. “You’ve got to go out, start fast, and put pressure on the guy. I’m going out to get the finish.

“To me it’s about getting finishes and establishing my dominance in the division like I have over the past two years when I was WSOF. I’m looking to keep the finishes coming, the dominance coming, and keeping this (winning) streak alive.”

While Palmer is the #2 seed and Coga the #7, he knows better than to underestimate one opponent for another on October 5.

“We know who our potential opponents can be, but I’ve never look ahead,” Palmer said. “I don’t look at this like it’s an easy fight and that I’ll be moving on to the next round and should focus on the other guys.

“I’ve got to focus on putting Max away first before thinking about the other guys. We’ll zone on the next opponent when the time comes. I’m focused on myself and making it through (October 5), and then we’ll focus on the finals in December.”

               

