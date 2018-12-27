Lance Armstrong Rips UFC Anti-Doping Boss Over Jon Jones ‘Double Standard’

There has been a huge uproar over the latest chapter in the Jon Jones saga, as UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles because of an abnormal result in a recent drug test. Probably the most vehement reaction was from UFC dual-division champion Daniel Cormier, who will be stripped of his light heavyweight title come Saturday. Jones will fight Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the belt.

That was only able to happen after the UFC, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, and the California State Athletic Commission determined that the abnormal drug test result was a residual effect stemming from his July 28, 2017 anti-doping violation. Jones was found to have likely ingested a banned substance by means of a contaminated supplement for which he fulfilled a 15-month suspension.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission, citing a reduced holiday schedule, didn’t feel it had sufficient time to consider Jones’ case before Saturday’s fight, and thus, could not approve him to fight. The CSAC, however, is intimately familiar with Jones’ recent drug testing history, as that is where his 2017 case has been adjudicated, and that commission felt it could license Jones with some additional testing stipulations.

Now, with the UFC’s chief man in charge of athlete drug testing, Jeff Novitzky, set to appear on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, banned American cycling legend Lance Armstrong has added his sharp retort to the mix.

After Rogan posted on Instagram to promote his show in which the Jon Jones situation would be explained by Novitzky, Armstrong took direct aim at the UFC’s vice president of athlete health and performance.

“Aka ‘The Star F—er,'” Armstrong wrote of Novitzky, whom he has history with.

Novitzky is a former agent for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In that role, he spearheaded investigations into performance-enhancing drugs in professional sports, famously exposing the BALCO scandal that exposed athletes such as Barry Bonds, Marion Jones, Bill Romanowski, and others.

Novitzky was also leading the charge on investigating Armstrong’s time as the leading cyclist in the world. Following a lengthy investigation, Novitzky’s Federal case against the multi-time Tour de France champion was summarily closed by a U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles, Andre Birotte Jr., without further explanation.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which now administers the UFC’s Anti-Doping Program, picked up where Novitzky left off, which led to Armstrong being banned from cycling for life after he was found to have been doping for years.

Armstrong eventually admitted to his actions, but not before the cycling world was turned on its head over the case.

Now, Armstrong is questioning why there is a seeming double-standard for Jones.

“Couple of questions,” Armstrong continued. “Why the double standard for Jones and others? And let’s get right to it, what does the science and scientists say? I think I know the answer, but let’s let the star f—er speak to it.”

Novitzky is expected to be a guest on Rogan’s Thursday, Dec. 27, podcast.