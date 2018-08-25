Kyoji Horiguchi Faces Tenshin Nasukawa in Rizin 13 Kickboxing Bout

Since being submitted by Demetrious Johnson in the last second of a title fight, Kyoji Horiguchi has won ten consecutive bouts. The 27-year-old faces a challenge of a very different type in Tokyo on Sept. 30 when he faces Tenshin Nasukawa in a kickboxing match.

The two fighters had originally been expected to participate in a kickboxing Grand Prix this year. But instead they will face off in a ‘super fight’ that pits the two biggest stars on the Rizin roster in the ring together at the Saitama Super Arena.

Horiguchi will definitely be an underdog in this fight having spent his entire career competing in MMA. He might have competed in Karate as a child, but that experience will hardly prepare him for the task of going up against one of the top pound-for-pound kickboxers on the planet.

In recent years Nasukawa has beaten some top Thai fighters including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Suakim Sit Sor Thor Taew, and Wanchalong PK.Saenchaigym. The latter was the reigning Lumpinee super flyweight champion when the Japanese star knocked him out with a spinning back kick after just 38 seconds.

The card sees the return of Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix winner Mirko Crocop (36-11-2-1) who faces Roque Martinez (13-4-2). There’s also a lightweight bout between UFC veterans Daron Cruickshank (20-10-0-1) and Diego Brandao (23-12).

Rizin 13 Fight Card