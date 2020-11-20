Kwon Won Il stops Bruno Pucci in the opening round at ONE: Inside the Matrix IV

Kwon Won Il scored a first-round stoppage win over Bruno Pucci at ONE: Inside the Matrix IV on Friday.

Having fended off an extended attempt at a takedown, the Brazilian went to work with devastating punches to the body and head.

Pucci is a BJJ black belt and had no interest in engaging in a striking battle. He set out his stall to take the fight down right from the opening bell, but the strategy ultimately proved unsuccessful, with the Korean fending off his prolonged attempts.

After shrugging off the initial takedown attempt, Kwon started to score with the jab. Warning signs were the for Pucci, who immediately shot for another takedown and eventually secured a body lock.

He switched from a single leg to a double, but Kwon escaped. No sooner had they separated than the Korean landed a left hook to the body followed by two right hands upstairs with a right uppercut finishing Pucci.

With the win, the Korean improves to 9-3 and underlines the fact that he could yet emerge as a featherweight contender despite having been submitted three times in his ONE Championship career. Pucci drops to 7-5 after being knocked out in the opening round for the third time.

It was a good night for Ryogo Takahashi (14-4), who showcased some devastating striking to defeat Chang Min Yoon (4-1). The opening round was an even affair with neither featherweight able to establish a clear advantage.

The second stanza was a different story. A right hook from Takahashi stunned the undefeated Korean and he was ruthless in finding the finish. A right uppercut did more damage with a series of follow up punches giving the referee no option but to step in and stop the contest.

Earlier in the night Maíra Mazar (7-3) scored a comfortable win over Korean newcomer Jung Yoon Choi (2-1). The Brazilian was in control throughout the fight and finished with ground and pound in the final round.

ONE: Inside the Matrix IV