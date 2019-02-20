Kron Gracie: The Gracie name is like a gift and a curse (UFC on ESPN 1)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 20, 2019
Kron Gracie’s family founded the UFC. His father is one of the most storied fighters of all time, not only in mixed martial arts, but in combat sports in general.

To say there was pressure on Kron going into his UFC on ESPN 1 bout opposite Alex Caceres in Phoenix – his first foray into the Octagon – would be a tremendous understatement.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz Has No Plans to Return to Fighting Unless There’s An ‘Offer I Couldn’t Refuse’

The Gracie name comes with a lot of heavy pressure, but it also comes with some added opportunity.

Following his victory over Caceres, Kron talked about the fight, his famous family, and more.

