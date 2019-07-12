Kristina Williams looking towards a title shot with Bellator 224 victory

After a 2018 that saw her fight three times, flyweight Kristina Williams has had a very quiet 2019 having yet to get into the cage this year.

According to Williams, the extended time off wasn’t planned, but she’s done her best to use her time away in a beneficial way.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good training in,” Williams told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve got a lot of new training partners that I’ve got to work for it. It’s been really awesome. I feel like I’ve had a lot of growth this year, even though I haven’t fought yet.

“(All the time off) wasn’t really plan, but it’s so hard to plan with my wedding in February so I didn’t have a certain date when I was going to fight. It just kind of happened here when I hadn’t fought yet. It is sort of hard to plan around that sort of stuff.”

Though she hasn’t fought yet this year, Williams feels like she’s been able to see the developments her game in training.

“I definitely have had a lot of growth in my MMA, my striking, my takedown defense, with my training partners in the gym and sparring and everything,” said Williams. “I hope everybody will be able to see that. I feel that I’ve grown a lot. I definitely think the change is there.”

On Friday in Thackerville, Okla., Williams (3-1) will have her first bout of the year when she faces Juliana Velasquez (8-0) in a main card flyweight bout at Bellator 224.

TRENDING > Holly Holm releases statement following brutal KO loss to Amanda Nunes

“I think that it’s going to be a tough fight,” Williams said. “I think it will be back and forth a lot. I think that I have the skills and volume and win, and hopefully finish the fight.”

When it comes to the second half of her 2019, Williams is looking to make her move towards title contention if possible.

“I definitely hope this is more putting me towards the title, (towards) the top of the division right now,” said Williams. “I’m looking towards that afterwards (from this fight).”