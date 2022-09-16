Kristina Willams out of Invicta FC 49 co-main event, Maiju Suotama steps in to face Ketlen Souza

The fight card for Invicta FC 49 has undergone a late change.

Oklahoma’s Kristina “Warhorse” Williams (6-3) has been forced out of her co-headlining bout. Stepping in to replace Williams will be Strikeforce and Phoenix Tournament veteran Maiju “Mountain Momma” Suotama (8-6). The Finnish flyweight has stopped seven of her eight career victories, including five via knockout. She’ll square off with Brazilian knockout artist Ketlen “Esquentadinha” Souza (11-3), who makes her Invicta debut riding a three-fight winning streak.

Also joining the card, Ultimate Fighter veterans collide as Utah’s Kaytlin “Katniss” Neil (5-4) meets Hannah “The Hurricane” Guy (4-1) in another flyweight match-up.

Invicta FC 49 takes place Wednesday, Sept. 28 from the Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Okla. The fight card is headlined by an atomweight title clash between champion Jéssica Delboni (12-3) and challenger “Lionheart” Jillian DeCoursey (5-3). The Brazilian Delboni is making the first defense of her 105-pound belt. New York’s DeCoursey emphatically made her case for a title shot with a highlight-reel, 61-second knockout of Lindsey VanZandt at Invicta FC 47.

The updated fight card can be found below:

Atomweight Title: Jéssica Delboni vs. Jillian DeCoursey

Flyweight: Maiju Suotama vs. Ketlen Souza

Strawweight: Liz Tracy vs. Valesca Machado

Flyweight: Kaytlin Neil vs. Hannah Guy

Flyweight: Helen Peralta vs. Poliana Botelho

Bantamweight: Brittney Cloudy vs. Montserrat Rendon

Strawweight: Nadia Vera vs. Shauna Bannon

