Kris Moutinho Predicts a ‘Hard Night’ for His CES 53 Opponent

Coming off of two straight losses in 2017, bantamweight prospect Kris Moutinho has been able to rebound in 2018 by rediscovering aspects of his game he had gotten away from in recent times.

Having originally come into MMA with a wrestling base, Moutinho admits he got a bit too enamored with the stand-up game of late, and needed to get back to his roots in order to get back on the winning track.

“I fell in love with punching people in the face and got away with the wrestling that got me into this sport,” Moutinho told MMAWeekly.com. “Basically I was doing striking for a straight year.

“I fell back in love with Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling. When I first started that’s all I had was wrestling for my first couple fights. I got back into that and started getting back into the ground game.”

Moutinho’s shift back to his roots has paid off with two straight wins in 2018. Not only has he picked up a winning streak, but he feels he’s finally developing the type of game that will make him a more complete fighter this year.

“I’m much more well-rounded,” said Moutinho. “I’m just starting to figure it out now to where I can actually see what I’m doing on the ground and not scrambling all over the place. I’m starting to see those next moves.

“In my last couple of fights I’ve actually gotten comfortable throwing my hands sustained and not testing out. I’m just getting my mind right, getting it back to the way that it used to be; the aggressiveness, the hunger; and just falling in love with the sport.”

Moutinho (6-2) will look to pick up his third straight win of the year when he faces James Quigg (4-2) in a main card 135-pound bout at CES 53 on Friday in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

“I just have to stay calm in there,” Moutinho said. “I feel like (Quigg is) a good fighter. He’s going to be a little bit bigger than me, but that’s not a problem because they’re always a little bigger than me.

“He’s a tough kid, but I feel my hands, my pressure, and my conditioning are going to be too much for him. I think he’s going to get desperate on his takedowns, but I think my wrestling is going to be better than he’s expecting, and it’s going to be a hard night for him.”

Back on a winning streak, Moutinho’s goal for 2018 is simple: step up to the next level as quickly as he possibly can.

“If I’m not trying to get to the UFC then there’s really no reason for me to be doing this,” said Moutinho. “That’s the goal. It’s been the goal. That was the goal from the beginning.

“I’ve just got to get the finishes. They’re not looking for guys who get decisions, they’re looking for finishes, and that’s what I’m looking to put up.”