Korean Zombie tops UFC Busan performance bonuses

After taking out a former champion like Frankie Edgar in spectacular fashion, how could Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) not win a Performance of the Night bonus?

Jung topped the bill at UFC on ESPN+ 23 on Saturday, headlining the Busan, South Korea, fight card in his home country. He was originally slated to face Brian Ortega, who had to withdraw because of an injury.

With Edgar being a former UFC lightweight champion, there was no drop off in competition, but Jung certainly made it look like there was. He quickly dropped Edgar to the canvas, took back mount, and roughed him up. Edgar eventually escaped and returned to his feet, but Jung quickly planted him back on the canvas and forced the referee to stop the bout.

The victory moved Jung into a position that should put him close to a title shot, but it also earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

The other UFC Busan Performance of the Night bonus went to Alexandre Pantoja, who rebounded from a decision loss to UFC flyweight title contender Deiveson Figueiredo with a first-round knockout of Matt Schnell. The victory earned him a bonus, but might also put him in prime position to challenge the winner of the upcoming UFC flyweight title fight between Joseph Benavidez and Figueiredo.

TRENDING > UFC Busan results: Korean Zombie throttles Frankie Edgar en route to knockout finish

Fight of the Night honors went to Charles Jourdain and Doo Ho Choi. The featherweight fighters fought a tough back and forth battle before Jourdain eventually stopped Choi late in the second round.

The fights at UFC Busan drew an announced crowd of 10,651 to Sajik Arena.

UFC Busan Performances of the Night: Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie)

UFC Busan Performances of the Night: Alexandre Pantoja

UFC Busan Fight of the Night: Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC Busan Attendance: 10,651

(Photo courtesy of UFC)