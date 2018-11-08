Korean Zombie Ready to Chase Down Max Holloway, but Wants Frankie Edgar Next

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) believes that Max Holloway is going to stand the test of time as the UFC featherweight champion, but he’s excited by the idea of chasing him down. But should he defeat Yair Rodriguez at UFC fight Night 139 on Saturday in Denver, Jung wants to face the man he was originally matched up with in the Mile High City, Frankie Edgar.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.