Korean Zombie: Max Holloway “doesn’t have Punching Power” | UFC Vegas 29 Post

No. 4 ranked featherweight contender “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, defeated no. 8 ranked Dan Ige in the UFC Vegas 29 main event and took a swipe at former champion Max Holloway during the event’s post-fight press conference.

When asked about a potential fight against top ranked Holloway, Jung replied, “Max doesn’t have punching power, but I have punching power.” Watch what Jung had to say following Saturday’s event.

UFC Vegas 29 results: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige

