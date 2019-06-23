‘Korean Zombie” makes quick work of Renato Moicano in UFC on ESPN+ 12 main event

The UFC octagon was in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday. Bon Secours Wellness Arena played host for UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie headlined by a featherweight fight between contenders Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung.

Moicano entered the bout ranked No. 5 in the 145-pound division while Jung occupied the No. 12 slot. Jung made a statement when his right hand connected seconds into the fight and staggered Moicano. Jung slipped a jab and countered with a straight right. A left hand followed that put Moicano on his back. Jung followed Moicano to the canvas and finished with a series of unanswered punches in just 58 seconds.

“The was a move that I’ve focused on for a long time and it was a matter of time when I used it,” said Jung about his right hand.

A bantamweightweight fight between Rob Font and John Lineker was supposed to co-headline the fight card but Lineker was forced out of the bout due to a cut the day before the event. As a result, a welterweight match between Bryan Barberena and Randy Brown was moved to the co-feature slot.

Brown entered the bout as a significant underdog but left the cage with his hand raised. He used his speed and reach advantage to keep Barbarena on the outside. Barbarena delivered leg kicks but wasn’t able to mount an successful offense.

Brown put together combinations. He targeted Barberena’s body with kicks and eventually put him away with strikes. After hurting Barberena with a front kick to the body, Brown connected with a combination. Barberena wilted under the pressure and fell to the canvas forcing the referee to intervene.

“I just want to fight someone in the top 15,” he said after the TKO stoppage. “I’m slowly growing. I’m young. I’m learning on the job, so every time you see me in here I guarantee you a brand new fighter.”

Andre Ewell rebounded from a loss in his previous outing to dominate Anderson dos Santos in a bantamweight bout. Ewell used his reach advantage to repeatedly land his jab on dos Santos. A right hand staggered dos Santos in the opening round. In the second frame, Ewell continued to win the striking exchange. In the third round, dos Santos was able to get Ewell down and mount him. After absorbing punches and elbows, Ewell pushed off the fence to escape the bad position and get back to his feet. The fight ended with Ewell landing a combination.

“I’m back and I’m happy,” he said after the win.

TRENDING > Sean O’Malley pulled from UFC 239 following Nevada suspension for banned substance

In women’s flyweight action, Andrea “KGB” Lee extended her winning streak to seven consecutive fights with a unanimous decision win over Montana De La Rosa. She established her jab early in the fight and proved hard for De La Rosa to take down. Lee landed knees inside the clinch position and inflicted damage in the second frame. De La Rosa was finally able to get Lee to the ground in the final round but couldn’t control her there. Lee gained top position and hammered away with punches, elbows and hammer fists on her way to a unanimous decision win.

Lee entered the fight ranked No. 10 in the 125-pound division. She’ll likely move up a couple of spots in the rankings but declined to call out anyone after the fight.

“I don’t really like calling people out, so I’m just happy with whoever the UFC picks for me. I’m enjoying the journey and working my way up to the top. That’s what I’m here for. I’m a fighter and that’s what I love to do, so whoever they give to me next,” she said following the win.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie full results

– Chan Sung Jung def. Renato Moicano by TKO (punches) at 0:58, R1

– Randy Brown def. Bryan Barberena by TKO (punches) at 2:54, R3

– Andre Ewell def. Anderson dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

– Andrea Lee def. Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

– Kevin Holland def. Alessio Di Chirico (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

– Dan Ige def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

– Ashley Yoder def. Syuri Kondo by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-24)

– Luis Peña def. Matt Wiman by TKO (punches) at 1:14, R3

– Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Allen Crowder by KO (punches) at 0:09, R1

– Molly McCann def. Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Deron Winn def. Eric Spicely by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)