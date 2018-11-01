Kody Nordby Predicts First-Round Finish of Zachary Burhans at CES 53

After being out of action for over a year and a half, bantamweight up and comer Kody Nordby is finally getting an opportunity to return to action before the end of 2018.

Unlike other fighters who might have injury or promotional issues, Nordby has spent his time off focused on military commitments, but never got too far away from the sport that he couldn’t return in quick time.

“I’ve been away with the military, with the Rhode Island National Guard,” Nordby told MMAWeekly.com. “I spent time overseas. Now that I’m back, I’m pumped to be able to get a fight right away with the CES.

“I’m always staying active. I was able to keep the rust off a little bit. I wasn’t really fight camp training, but now that I’m back I’m able to get back into fight shape and everything. It took a couple weeks to get good fight shape wind back.”

When Nordby finally does step into the cage, he feels he’ll be a much more complete fighter than the last time he was active thanks to the help of a fellow Rhode Islander.

“I think every camp I’m changing more and more as a fighter,” said Nordby. “If you look at my record, I have seven submissions, but I’ve been working with Greg Rebello, who obviously loves to stand on the feet; he’s really been working my hands a lot so I can utilize them more in my fights.

“I think you’ll see me stand on my feet more and hopefully get a knockout. I used to fight real cautious, but now I’m going to let it all hang out and let loose.”

For his first fight back, Nordby (9-4) will face Zachary Burhans (3-2) in a main card 135-pound bout at CES 53 on Friday in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

“I don’t know too much about (Burhans), but he fought one of my teammates who TKO’d him in the second round,” Nordby said. “I think this (fight) will go the same way.

“I think if I don’t knock him out on the feet, I’ll take him down and ground ‘n’ pound him. I think I’ll finish him in the first – definitely. I think I’m going to go out there and it pretty fast.”

Now that he’s back to fighting more actively, Nordby is looking to stay busy in 2019 and work his way up the bantamweight ranks.

“Looking to next year I would like to fight as much as possible,” said Nordby. “Being off a year I’d like to let people know that I’m still here and that I’ve still got it. If I can fight at least five times next year I’ll be happy.

“Everybody’s chasing that UFC dream and are fighting every fight to get that one call. I think if you just fight the fights and worry about yourself, that call will eventually come.”