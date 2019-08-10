HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN plus 14 - shevchenko vs carmouche live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 14 Live Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC on ESPN plus 14 - shevchenko vs carmouche weigh-in results and video

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 14 weigh-in results and video: Valentina Shevchenko set to put title on the line

Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg happy to leave UFC era behind, insists Dana White tried to damage her brand

UFC Covington vs Lawler recap video

featuredUFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler recap video

Knockout Radio: Kamaru Usman rails on Colby Covington’s offensive gimmick

August 10, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: Alex Nicholson and Kamaru Usman

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Mickey Gall and Chris Lytle

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Kamaru Usman, Alex Nicholson, Chris Lytle, and Mickey Gall; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 10, for full UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 live results from Montevideo, Uruguay. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line for the second time as she squares off with Liz Carmouche in a rematch that has been nearly nine years in the making.

