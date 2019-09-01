Knockout Radio: Gabriel Gonzaga ahead of his Bare Knuckle debut

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC veteran Gabriel Gonzaga ahead of his Bare Knuckle FC debut opposite Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

HOT TOPICS:

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.