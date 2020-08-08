Knockout Radio featuring UFC Vegas 6 fighters Beneil Dariush, Scott Holtzman, and Justin Jaynes

Knockout Radio Hour One: Scott Holtzman
Knockout Radio Hour Two: Justin Jaynes and Beneil Dariush
Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC Vegas 6 fighters Scott Holtzman, Justin Jaynes, and Beneil Dariush. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.
Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.
HOT TOPICS:
- UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik Live Results
- Michael Chandler knocks out Benson Henderson in Bellator 243 main event
- Daniel Cormier training for UFC 252 in a bubble to protect pregnant wife