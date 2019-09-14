Knockout Radio featuring UFC Vancouver’s Uriah Hall, Misha Cirkunov, Jimmy Crute and Louis Smolka

Knockout Radio Hour One: Misha Cirkunov and Uriah Hall

Knockout Radio: Jimmy Crute and Louis Smolka

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC Vancouver fighters Uriah Hall, Misha Cikunov, Jimmy Crute, and Louis Somlka; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 14, for full UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje live results. The first bout is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.