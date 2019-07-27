HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 240 Live Results

featuredUFC 240 Live Results: Holloway vs. Edgar (Results & Fight Stats)

Max Holloway at UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC 240 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Edgar set, but drug test nixes one bout

Jon Jones UFC 235 workout scrum

featuredJon Jones accused of battery at a New Mexico strip club

Leon Edwards cut UFC London backstage brawl

featuredLeon Edwards wants Jorge Masvidal or a UFC welterweight title shot next (video)

Knockout Radio featuring UFC 240’s Felicia Spencer, Gillian Robertson, Aalon Cruz, and Niko Price

July 27, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: Gillian Robertson, Aalon Cruz, and Felicia Spencer

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Niko Price and Bare Knuckle FC

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Felicia Spencer, Gillian Robertson, Aalon Cruz, Niko Price, and Bare Knuckle FC; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

HOT TOPICS:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.

