Knockout Radio featuring UFC 236 fighters Khalil Rountree, Alan Jouban, Max Griffin and Jalin Turner

April 13, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: UFC 236 fighters Alan Jouban and Jalin Turner

Knockout Radio Hour Two: UFC 236 fighters Max Griffin and Khalil Rountree

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC 236 fighters Alan Jouban, Jalin Turner, Max Griffin, and Khalil Rountree. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

