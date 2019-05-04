Knockout Radio featuring Tito Ortiz, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, and Bare Knuckle FC’s David Feldman

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 4, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: “Platinum” Mike Perry

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Tito Ortiz and Bare Knuckle FC founder David Feldman

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC fighter Mike Perry, UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, and Bare Knuckle FC’s controversial founder David Feldman. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

